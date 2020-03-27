Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.70. Diamond Offshore Drilling shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 8,421,334 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.