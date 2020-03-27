Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.33, 796,209 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 944,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $428.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

