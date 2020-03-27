Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 27th total of 196,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 627,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

