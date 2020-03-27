DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Down 7.9%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29, 993,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,657,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $252.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 100.24% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 227,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $370,821.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 922,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 189,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 207,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

