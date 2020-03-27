Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $122.89

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.66, but opened at $122.89. Eli Lilly And Co shares last traded at $121.94, with a volume of 6,466,925 shares.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.