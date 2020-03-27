Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) shares fell 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35, 609,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average session volume of 186,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

The stock has a market cap of $167.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

