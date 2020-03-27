Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) shares fell 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35, 609,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average session volume of 186,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Several brokerages recently commented on EEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.
The stock has a market cap of $167.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.
Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
