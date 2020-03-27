Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $2.80. Exantas Capital shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 2,132,377 shares trading hands.

XAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a current ratio of 223.49. The company has a market cap of $61.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 40.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 158,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

