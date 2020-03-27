Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $70,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 233,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 76,425 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 764,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $156,997,000 after buying an additional 116,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 187,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.79. 24,857,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,148,879. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.88.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

