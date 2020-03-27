First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 27th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,880. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

About First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

