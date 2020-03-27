Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Buys $226,497.15 in Stock

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 45,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $226,497.15. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 356,849 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $1,516,608.25.

On Monday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 225,440 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $881,470.40.

On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $510,647.04.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50.

NYSE:FPH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,453. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $688.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five Point by 68.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Five Point by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.