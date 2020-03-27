Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Up to $4.95

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.95. Ford Motor shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 198,570,365 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

