Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading Down 13.8%

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares were down 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $43.40, approximately 618,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 237,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Fox Factory by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.