Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Posts Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.66 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON FIPP traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 54.50 ($0.72). 10,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The company has a market cap of $27.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.62. Frontier IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.83 ($1.17).
About Frontier IP Group
