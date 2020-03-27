Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Posts Earnings Results

Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.66 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON FIPP traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 54.50 ($0.72). 10,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The company has a market cap of $27.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.62. Frontier IP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.83 ($1.17).

Get Frontier IP Group alerts:

About Frontier IP Group

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.