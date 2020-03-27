FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 27th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FSB Bancorp stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.76% of FSB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

FSBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706. FSB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FSB Bancorp Company Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

