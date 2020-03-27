FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Down 9.5%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s share price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22, 709,250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,126,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.01.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. Analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FTS International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 571,747 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 656.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 140,549 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

