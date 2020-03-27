FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Releases Earnings Results

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:TFW remained flat at $GBX 256 ($3.37) during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177. FW Thorpe has a 1-year low of GBX 225 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 363.32 ($4.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.95. The stock has a market cap of $307.11 million and a P/E ratio of 18.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

