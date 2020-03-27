Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.85. Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 2,333,428 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

