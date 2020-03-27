GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Releases Earnings Results

GCM Resources (LON:GCM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

GCM Resources stock traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 367,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,909. GCM Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of $11.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.36.

GCM Resources Company Profile

