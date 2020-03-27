Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is Strategic Value Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading accounts for about 25.8% of Strategic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Value Partners LLC owned about 19.56% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $86,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $150,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $6,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total value of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. 177,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $216.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

