Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.92. Gerdau shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 19,479,924 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 654,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.