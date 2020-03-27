GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Up 18.8%

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA)’s share price shot up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.54), 8,476 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 19,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($12.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut GlobalData to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 191.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is 2.68%.

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

