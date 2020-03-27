Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up to $21.07

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $21.07. Green Dot shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 2,217,584 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 11,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Green Dot by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
