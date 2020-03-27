Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up to $21.07

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $21.07. Green Dot shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 2,217,584 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 11,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Green Dot by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

