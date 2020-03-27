GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Down 9.5%

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s share price dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.69, approximately 709,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 603,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

GTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $493.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.