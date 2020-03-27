Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.53. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 7,051,104 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 13.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 310.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

