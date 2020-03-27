Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the February 27th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

