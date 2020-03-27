Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 14,217,702 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of -0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 913,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

