Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 14,217,702 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of -0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
