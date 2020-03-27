HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $32.99

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $32.99. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 4,702,026 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281,698 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,306,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

