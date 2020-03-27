HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $32.99

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $32.99. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 4,702,026 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51.
About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.
