Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up to $33.63

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.54, but opened at $33.63. Hexcel shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 2,363,560 shares traded.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

