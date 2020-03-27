IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 54.9%

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares dropped 54.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.23, approximately 7,223,234 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 648% from the average daily volume of 965,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

IMAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get IMAC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 114.16% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAC Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.