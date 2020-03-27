IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Trading Down 52%

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was down 52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 5,547,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,692% from the average daily volume of 309,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get IMMUTEP LTD/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.