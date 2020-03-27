IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Trading Down 52%

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was down 52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 5,547,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,692% from the average daily volume of 309,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Separately, ValuEngine raised IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.
About IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)
Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.
