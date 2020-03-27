IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) Stock Price Down 90%

Shares of IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) dropped 90% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

IMRIS Inc designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR).

