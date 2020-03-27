Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 11,312,293 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

The firm has a market cap of $973.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

