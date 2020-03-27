Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price was down 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 1,517,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 770,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on IPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.
About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
