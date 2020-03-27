Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price was down 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 1,517,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 770,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.