iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $699,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,533,781 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

