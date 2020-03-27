iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by University of Chicago

University of Chicago reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 54.3% of University of Chicago’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. University of Chicago’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

