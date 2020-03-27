iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Lifted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,206,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 358,796 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,454,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,467,000 after acquiring an additional 287,039 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,001,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,317,000 after acquiring an additional 237,111 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 356,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 224,208 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

