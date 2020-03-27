Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JYNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

JYNT stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,417. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.90. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $275,164.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Insiders acquired 210,601 shares of company stock worth $2,423,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

