JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $147.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,013,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,634,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $2,990,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,409 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.