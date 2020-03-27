Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $280.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

LRCX stock traded down $19.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,178. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,627,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

