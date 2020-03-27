Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

