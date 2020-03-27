Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $11.96 on Friday, reaching $188.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after buying an additional 275,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $55,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

