Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Cfra

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.84. 3,568,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

