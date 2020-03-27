Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 31,269,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,314,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

