Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 339 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 21.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 15,031,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

