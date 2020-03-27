Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,020,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,295,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.