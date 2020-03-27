Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $18.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,669,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,046,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.25 and its 200 day moving average is $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

