Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 195,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 25,360,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,127,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

