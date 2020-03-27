Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $109.80 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $55.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,900.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,591. The company has a market capitalization of $945.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,962.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,844.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

