Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $12.02 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 11,469,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,965,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

