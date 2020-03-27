Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $30.45 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,291,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,610,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

